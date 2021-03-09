Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.04 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $41.04 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00011877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.00992435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00345176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001395 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002301 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,304,608 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

