Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $175.91 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,565.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.27 or 0.00984634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00343769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028963 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,977,223 coins and its circulating supply is 376,003,129 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

