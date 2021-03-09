SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $117,447.55

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,447.55 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.44 or 0.00900253 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

