Stellar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00493401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,454 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,569,431 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.