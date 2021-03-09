Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.41

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.28 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00286431 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,451 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,569,349 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

