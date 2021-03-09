STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.56

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 109238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 target price on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

