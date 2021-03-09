Stephen Peacher Sells 15,407 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 378,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,323. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.68. The company has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.63.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.