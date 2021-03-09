StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

