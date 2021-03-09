stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $726,661.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,773.12 or 0.03283479 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $327.65 million and $726,661.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00506844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00069465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00522262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 184,785 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.