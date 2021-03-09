Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,114 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.41.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $446.03 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

