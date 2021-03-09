Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 220,573 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 293.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,346,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,452,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

