Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 22,462 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.10 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

