Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,398 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $316.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.98 and its 200-day moving average is $299.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $320.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

