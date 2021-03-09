Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.94 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

