Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.59% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $29,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

