Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

