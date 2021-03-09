Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 229,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $59,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 360,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

