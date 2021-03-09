Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $155.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

