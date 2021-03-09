Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.16 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

