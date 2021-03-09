Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $215.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

