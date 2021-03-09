Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $219.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

