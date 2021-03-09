Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

