Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $361.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.63 and its 200 day moving average is $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

