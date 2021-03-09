Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $214.16 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

