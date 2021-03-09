Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

