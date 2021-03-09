Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.44 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.