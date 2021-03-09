Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $514.30 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day moving average is $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.