Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 597.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,847,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 24,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $341.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

