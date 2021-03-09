Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after purchasing an additional 740,026 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.