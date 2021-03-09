Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.