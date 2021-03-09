Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.06 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

