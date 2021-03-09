Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $55.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.