Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

