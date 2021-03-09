Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

