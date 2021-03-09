Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $171.13 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

