Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 39,460 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.