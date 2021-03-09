Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,467 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33.

