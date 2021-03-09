Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $318.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.