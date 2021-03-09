Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. The company has a market cap of $280.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

