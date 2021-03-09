Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

