Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,763,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

