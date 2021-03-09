Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 24,848 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

