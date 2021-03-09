Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $140.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $141.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

