Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $235.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.13 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

