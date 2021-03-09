Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.