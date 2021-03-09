Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $6,023,916 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 136,883 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after buying an additional 319,139 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 56,167 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.