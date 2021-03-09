Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) to Buy

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.60.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

