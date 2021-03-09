Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.60.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.