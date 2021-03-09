Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
AVRO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
