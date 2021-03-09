Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 14.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.