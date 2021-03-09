Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to $9.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MJDLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 15,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

