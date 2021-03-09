Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MJDLF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 15,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.