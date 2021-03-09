Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

CDXS stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

